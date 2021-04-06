Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Credit Suisse takes $4.7 billion hit from Archegos hedge fund scandal; execs step down

April 6, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Credit Suisse on Tuesday announced several high-level staff departures and proposed a cut to its dividend as it weighs heavy losses from the Archegos Capital saga. The Swiss lender now expects a first-quarter pre-tax loss of around 900 million Swiss francs ($960.4 million), after taking a charge of 4.4 billion Swiss francs as a result of the scandal.

“The significant loss in our Prime Services business relating to the failure of a U.S.-based hedge fund is unacceptable,” CEO Thomas Gottstein said in a trading update.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Emergency Asset Freeze, Charges Actor with Operating a $690 Million Ponzi Scheme
  2. Morgan Stanley dumped $5 billion in Archegos’ stocks the night before massive fire sale hit rivals
  3. Jeff Bezos says he supports a hike to corporate tax rate
  4. Coinbase estimates Q1 revenue jumped nine-fold to about $1.8 billion ahead of public market debut
  5. Investors are still misunderstanding the Fed,’ says this chief investment strategist

Search


Categories