Credit Suisse sued over risk exposure to Greensill Capital, Archegos

April 19, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) A pension fund filed a lawsuit against Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) on Friday in a U.S. court, accusing the Swiss bank of misleading investors and mismanaging risk exposure to high-risk clients, including Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital Management. The pension fund, City of St. Clair Shores Police & Fire Retirement System, based in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, filed the class action lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan, alleging violations of federal securities laws.

