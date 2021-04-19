(Reuters) A pension fund filed a lawsuit against Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) on Friday in a U.S. court, accusing the Swiss bank of misleading investors and mismanaging risk exposure to high-risk clients, including Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital Management. The pension fund, City of St. Clair Shores Police & Fire Retirement System, based in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, filed the class action lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan, alleging violations of federal securities laws.
Credit Suisse sued over risk exposure to Greensill Capital, Archegos
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.