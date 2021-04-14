(CNBC) Nasdaq gave Coinbase a reference price of $250 a share on Wednesday ahead of its planned direct listing, which would value the cryptocurrency exchange at about $65.3 billion on a fully diluted basis. Coinbase is set to become the first major crypto business to go public in the U.S. and, should it reach a $100 billion market cap, will instantly be one of the country’s 85 most valuable companies.

