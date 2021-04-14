Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Coinbase gets reference price of $250 per share from Nasdaq ahead of Wednesday’s direct listing

April 14, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nasdaq gave Coinbase a reference price of $250 a share on Wednesday ahead of its planned direct listing, which would value the cryptocurrency exchange at about $65.3 billion on a fully diluted basis. Coinbase is set to become the first major crypto business to go public in the U.S. and, should it reach a $100 billion market cap, will instantly be one of the country’s 85 most valuable companies.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Hedge funds recorded their best Q1 performance since 2006
  2. Coinbase closes at $328.28 per share in Nasdaq debut, valuing crypto exchange at $85.8 billion
  3. Richard Branson sells over $150 million in Virgin Galactic stock
  4. JPMorgan profit surges on huge trading, investment banking boost
  5. Jamie Dimon says U.S. consumers are ‘coiled, ready to go’ with $2 trillion more in checking accounts

Search


Categories