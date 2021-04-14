Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Chinese Hedge Fund Jumps 258% After Dumping Ray Dalio’s Strategy

April 14, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Bloomberg) Shanghai hedge fund manager Li Bei says she learned quickly that the low-volatility approach to investing behind the rise of Bridgewater Associates was doomed in China for a startup like hers. Steady returns did little to draw investors used to short-term rewards, so she put in her own money, cranked up leverage and produced an industry-leading 258% gain last year.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Hedge funds recorded their best Q1 performance since 2006
  2. Coinbase closes at $328.28 per share in Nasdaq debut, valuing crypto exchange at $85.8 billion
  3. Richard Branson sells over $150 million in Virgin Galactic stock
  4. JPMorgan profit surges on huge trading, investment banking boost
  5. Jamie Dimon says U.S. consumers are ‘coiled, ready to go’ with $2 trillion more in checking accounts

Search


Categories