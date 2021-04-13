Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

CEO of a top bitcoin exchange warns a crackdown on cryptocurrencies may be coming

April 13, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Governments around the world may start to clamp down on the use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the CEO of a top crypto exchange has warned. A number of officials — from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde — have sounded the alarm about the use of bitcoin for money laundering, terrorist financing and other illegal activities.

