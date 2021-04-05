Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Carl Icahn names former GE executive Kekedjian to lead Icahn Enterprises, WSJ reports

April 5, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Carl Icahn has named former General Electric executive Aris Kekedjian to take the helm at his namesake investment firm, Icahn Enterprises, the billionaire businessman told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Sunday. Kekedjian, the chief investment officer at GE until 2019, will take over as chief executive and chief operating officer of Icahn Enterprises on Monday, Icahn said.

