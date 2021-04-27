Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Biden’s 100-day stock market performance is the hottest going back to the 1950s

April 27, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) So far in his young presidency, President Joe Biden has been one of the best friends the stock market has ever had. Better, in fact, than any president before him going back to at least the 1950s and the Dwight Eisenhower administration, as the 46th chief executive has witnessed an unprecedented growth on Wall Street in his first 100 days in office as measured from the time of his election.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Previously-Barred Broker Charged with Defrauding Investors in a Pre-IPO Investment Scheme
  2. Elon Musk says U.S. SEC is sometimes 'too close' to Wall Street hedge funds
  3. Google sales top estimates on ad surge; Alphabet plans $50 billion buyback
  4. UBS, Nomura push global banks' Archegos losses over $10 billion
  5. Hedge fund short sellers continue to target embattled energy services provider Petrofac

Search


Categories