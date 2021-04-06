Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Auditor Charged for Failure to Register with PCAOB and Multiple Audit Failures

April 6, 2021 : Permanent Link

(HedgeCo.Net) The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the institution of administrative proceedings against a Texas-based CPA for allegedly failing to register his firm with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and alleged wholesale failures in auditing and reviewing the financial statements of a public company client.

According to the SEC’s order, the Enforcement Division and the Office of the Chief Accountant (OCA) allege that Christopher Knauth falsely represented to a public company audit client that his firm was registered with the PCAOB.  The Enforcement Division and OCA further allege that Knauth eventually filed an application to register his firm with the PCAOB, but the PCAOB repeatedly informed him over a nine-month period that the application was incomplete.  Despite this, the Enforcement Division and OCA allege that Knauth performed the 2018 audit and three interim reviews for the public company.  The Enforcement Division and OCA further allege that Knauth’s actions resulted in violations by the public company of the reporting requirement that auditors of public companies be registered with the PCAOB.  The Enforcement Division and OCA also allege that Knauth’s audit and interim reviews failed to comply with multiple PCAOB Auditing Standards, including failing to properly plan the audit, failing to exercise due professional care and professional skepticism, and failing to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence.  

“As gatekeepers, auditors perform a critical role in maintaining investor confidence in issuers’ financial statements.  Registration with the PCAOB and compliance with PCAOB auditing standards are essential to this gatekeeping function,” said Carolyn Welshhans, Associate Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement.

The Enforcement Division and OCA allege that Knauth engaged in improper professional conduct, willfully aided and abetted and caused his firm’s failure to register with the PCAOB, and willfully aided and abetted and caused his audit client’s reporting violations.  The administrative proceeding against Knauth will be scheduled for a public hearing before the Commission to determine whether the Enforcement Division and OCA have proven the allegations in the order and what, if any, remedial actions are appropriate.

This entry was posted in HedgeCo Networks Press Releases, HedgeCo News, HedgeCoVest News. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Emergency Asset Freeze, Charges Actor with Operating a $690 Million Ponzi Scheme
  2. Morgan Stanley dumped $5 billion in Archegos’ stocks the night before massive fire sale hit rivals
  3. Jeff Bezos says he supports a hike to corporate tax rate
  4. Coinbase estimates Q1 revenue jumped nine-fold to about $1.8 billion ahead of public market debut
  5. Investors are still misunderstanding the Fed,’ says this chief investment strategist

Search


Categories