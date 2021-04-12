Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Alibaba shares jump 5% after being hit with $2.8 billion fine in anti-monopoly probe

April 12, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Alibaba shares in Hong Kong jumped more than 5% on Monday after the company was fined 18.23 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) by Chinese regulators as a result of an anti-monopoly investigation. “Despite the record fine amount, we think this should lift a major overhang on BABA and shift the market’s focus back to fundamentals,” Morgan Stanley wrote in a note on Sunday, a day after the fine was issued.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Federal Court Orders The Alista Group, LLC and Florida Man to Pay More Than $2.6 Million in Precious Metals Fraud
  2. Hedge Funds 'most confident' for positive prospects in 2021 - new confidence index from AIMA
  3. Market neutral long/short hedge funds’ recent bounce remains vulnerable to factor rotations, says Lyxor
  4. Market braces for key inflation report Tuesday that may test the Fed’s mettle
  5. Stocks slip off record highs ahead of earnings, U.S. data

Search


Categories