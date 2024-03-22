Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures tick higher following another record-setting day for the major averages:

March 22, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures inched higher on Thursday night after all three major averages registered new record closes. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 39 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futuresboth climbed 0.1%. In extended trading, FedEx shares rose 13%. The shipping company posted adjusted earnings that beat analysts’ estimates in its latest quarter, but it missed on revenue.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures tick higher following another record-setting day for the major averages:
  2. Hedge fund market to reach $13tn globally by 2032
  3. Global allocators added $172bn to alts in 2023, says Vidrio
  4. DOJ sues Apple over iPhone monopoly in landmark antitrust case
  5. Reddit pops 48% in NYSE debut after selling shares at top of range

Search


Categories