Stock futures climb as investors await fresh Fed guidance: Live updates

March 18, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were climbed on Monday morning, as Wall Street awaits guidance on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve this week. Futures tied to the S&P 500 ticked up 0.27%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures hovered near the flatline, while Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.47%. Inflation concerns have pressured stocks in recent days, with the S&P 500 set to enter Monday trading riding a two-week losing streak.

