Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announces new AI chips: ‘We need bigger GPUs’

March 19, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nvidia on Monday announced a new generation of artificial intelligence chips and software for running artificial intelligence models. The announcement, made during Nvidia’s developer’s conference in San Jose, comes as the chipmaker seeks to solidify its position as the go-to supplier for AI companies. Nvidia’s share price is up five-fold and total sales have more than tripled since OpenAI’s ChatGPT kicked off the AI boom in late 2022.

