Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Experts hesitate on weight loss ETFs amid the obesity drug boom

March 18, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) There may be a stronger case to invest in single stocks over exchange-traded funds in the weight loss space. Amplify ETFs and Roundhill Investments each filed a prospectus last week to launch funds focused on weight loss companies, a move that Strategas ETF and technical strategist Todd Sohn believes hinges on the performance of two dominant stocks: Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY).

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures climb as investors await fresh Fed guidance: Live updates
  2. Goldman Sachs now expects the Bank of Japan to hike rates Tuesday
  3. AI replacing fund managers is ‘fantasy’, says Citadel’s Griffin
  4. Experts hesitate on weight loss ETFs amid the obesity drug boom
  5. Credit hedge funds top investors’ ‘most wanted’ list, says Goldman Sachs

Search


Categories