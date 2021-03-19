(CNBC) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday said he is confident the social media company “will be able to manage through” Apple’s upcoming planned privacy update to iOS 14, which will make it easier for iPhone and iPad users to block companies from tracking their activity to target ads. “We’ll be in a good position,” Zuckerberg said in a Clubhouse room Thursday afternoon.
Zuckerberg: Facebook may actually be in a ‘stronger position’ after Apple’s iOS 14 privacy changes
