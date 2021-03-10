(Reuters) The relief package, which is on track to be signed into law later this week, is set to provide $400 billion in direct payments of $1,400 per person, helping individuals earning less than $80,000 annually and couples making less than $160,000. The government should be able to start delivering checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the bill and Biden signs it.
With $1,400 stimulus checks set to hit bank balances, stocks could benefit
