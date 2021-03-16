Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Why this week’s Fed meeting could be ‘March madness’ for markets

March 16, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Odds are high the Fed will move markets this week, no matter how hard it tries not to. With the surge in interest rates and rebounding economy, the Fed’s easy policies are in the spotlight, and increasingly the question has become when will it consider unwinding them. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is likely to be asked questions about the Fed’s low interest rate policies

To read this article;

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Halts Alleged Ongoing Offering Fraud Involving Digital Asset Trading Fund
  2. Hedge fund short sellers suffer as Cineworld’s shares surge
  3. Hedge funds return 2.68% in February, up 3.76% YTD
  4. Cryptocurrency inflows hit record high of $4.2 billion,
  5. The Fed must walk a fine line Wednesday as financial markets hang in the balance

Search


Categories