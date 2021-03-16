(CNBC) Odds are high the Fed will move markets this week, no matter how hard it tries not to. With the surge in interest rates and rebounding economy, the Fed’s easy policies are in the spotlight, and increasingly the question has become when will it consider unwinding them. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is likely to be asked questions about the Fed’s low interest rate policies
Why this week’s Fed meeting could be ‘March madness’ for markets
