(CNBC) Warren Buffett’s net worth topped $100 billion for the first time as Berkshire Hathaway shares rallied to record highs. Berkshire’s Class A shares closed at a record high of $399,650 on Wednesday, bringing its 2021 advance to more than 14%. That put the “Oracle of Omaha” massive stake in the conglomerate at a market value above $99.5 billion. Forbes estimated that the legendary investor’s fortune reached about $100.5 billion as of Thursday, making him the sixth richest person in the world.

To read this article: