Venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya sells Virgin Galactic stake for about $213 mln

March 8, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya has sold his remaining personal stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, a space tourism company he helped take public in 2019, for around $213 million, regulatory filings showed on Friday. Palihapitiya sold 6.2 million shares, leaving him with about 15.8 million shares in Virgin Galactic, where he remains chairman.

