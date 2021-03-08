(Reuters) Venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya has sold his remaining personal stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, a space tourism company he helped take public in 2019, for around $213 million, regulatory filings showed on Friday. Palihapitiya sold 6.2 million shares, leaving him with about 15.8 million shares in Virgin Galactic, where he remains chairman.
