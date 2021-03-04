Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Twitterisation’: How social media is reshaping asset management firms’ business models

March 4, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) Social media networks are now “critical communications channels and sources of real-time data” for investment managers, presenting myriad opportunities – and potentially huge risks – to firms, and dramatically reshaping the way they trade portfolios, build investment ideas and communicate with clients, according to a major new study by SEI.

