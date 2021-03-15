Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The Fed could be a catalyst for bonds, and that could drive growth stocks in week ahead

March 15, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bonds could be volatile in the week ahead. If yields go higher, that could make it difficult for big tech and other growth stocks to gain traction. Rising bond yields have been challenging growth stocks. Names like Apple, Tesla, and Amazon have been lagging as investors move to cyclical groups that do well in an economic recovery. Even so, the S&P 500 and the Dow both closed at record highs Friday, while the Nasdaq Composite was lower.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Texas Investment Adviser and Two Executives Charged in Connection with $17 Million Fraud
  2. How hedge funds have navigated the recent SPACs sell-off
  3. Eighty per cent of hedge funds see positive performance in February
  4. Shares of Japanese tech giant Rakuten jump 20% after stake sale to Walmart, Tencent
  5. The Fed could be a catalyst for bonds, and that could drive growth stocks in week ahead

Search


Categories