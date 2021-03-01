(Reuters) Investors piling into tech and financial stocks helped equity funds attract $46.2 billion in their third-largest inflow on record in the week to while inflation linked bonds also shone, BofA’s weekly fund flow data showed on Friday. The data, collected by EPFR before a rise in U.S. real-yields triggered a global stock market correction on Thursday, also showed bond funds attracted $7.1 billion in a 16th straight week of inflows and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) added $1.3 billion.

