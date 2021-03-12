Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stimulus checks could start hitting bank accounts this weekend, White House says

March 12, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Some Americans will receive new coronavirus stimulus checks as soon as this weekend, the White House said Thursday. The news from White House press secretary Jen Psaki came minutes after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill. “People can expect to start seeing direct deposits hit their bank accounts as early as this weekend,” Psaki said at a press briefing.

