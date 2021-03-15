(CNBC) Shares of Japanese tech giant Rakuten jumped 20% on Monday, extending their gains after the company’s announcement that it plans to raise $2.2 billion in order to better compete with its U.S. rivals. Rakuten said on Friday it will sell an 8.3% stake to postal and banking giant Japan Post, which will be the biggest shareholder outside of the founding Mikitani family.

To read this article: