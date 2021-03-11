Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Roblox CEO Baszucki is worth over $4 billion, and his college bud’s VC firm just made a windfall

March 11, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC)Neil Rimer recalls having early conversations about what became Roblox when he was studying at Stanford in the 1980s. He was college buddies with David Baszucki, the gaming company’s founder and CEO. More than three decades later that idea has made Baszucki extremely rich — his Roblox stake is worth $4.6 billion after the company’s stock market debut on Wednesday

