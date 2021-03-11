(CNBC)Neil Rimer recalls having early conversations about what became Roblox when he was studying at Stanford in the 1980s. He was college buddies with David Baszucki, the gaming company’s founder and CEO. More than three decades later that idea has made Baszucki extremely rich — his Roblox stake is worth $4.6 billion after the company’s stock market debut on Wednesday

