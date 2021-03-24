(CNBC) Robinhood has filed confidential paperwork to pursue an initial public offering (IPO), a source familiar with the matter told CNBC on Tuesday. Robinhood later confirmed the move in a blog post. The company has experienced a whirlwind start to the year as the pandemic helped draw new retail investors to its stock trading app. During a Reddit-fueled trading frenzy in January, Robinhood added 3 million users, JMP Securities estimated.

