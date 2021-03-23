Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Powell calls cryptocurrencies ‘not really useful stores of value’ and says Fed will move slowly

March 23, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Monday that cryptocurrencies remain an unstable store of value and the central bank is no hurry to introduce a competitor. “They’re highly volatile and therefore not really useful stores of value and they’re not backed by anything,” Powell said during a virtual panel discussion on digital banking hosted by the Bank for International Settlements.

