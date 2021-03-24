Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Powell and Yellen agree valuations in the market may be high, but aren’t worried about stability

March 24, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Speaking before the House Financial Services Committee, both said they are confident in the stability of the financial sector as the U.S. economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic. But Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., asked the pair if they are at all worried about eventual market turmoil when trillion-dollar fiscal stimulus efforts fade and the Fed begins to curb its easy monetary policy.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Hedge Funds Capitulate on Dollar Short Bets as Losses Mount
  2. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong owns close to $14 billion of company stock ahead of market debut
  3. Robinhood files confidential paperwork to go public
  4. Powell and Yellen agree valuations in the market may be high, but aren’t worried about stability
  5. Why hedge fund bear Russell Clark is urging caution on gold prices

Search


Categories