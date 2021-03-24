(CNBC) Speaking before the House Financial Services Committee, both said they are confident in the stability of the financial sector as the U.S. economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic. But Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., asked the pair if they are at all worried about eventual market turmoil when trillion-dollar fiscal stimulus efforts fade and the Fed begins to curb its easy monetary policy.
Powell and Yellen agree valuations in the market may be high, but aren’t worried about stability
