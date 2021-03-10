(Opalesque) 2020 resulted in the worst ever global airline financial performance. From a position where 2019 profits were just under $26bn, losses are expected to be over $118bn in 2020, according to KPMG. The prevailing hope is that the vaccine will allow for some form of summer season, but this remains to be seen. Like previous downturns, there will be winners and losers. Those that manage cash burn and maintain liquidity will be best placed to prosper.

