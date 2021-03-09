Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Move over GameStop: Discovery, AMC Networks are latest heavily shorted stocks to see huge 2021 gains

March 9, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) It’s not GameStop, but Discovery can thank the Reddit effect for an enormous surge in its stock price this year. Since launching Discovery+ on Jan. 4, Discovery shares are up a whopping 116%, closing Monday up another 4.7% at $67.25 — an all-time high. The market capitalization of the media company, which owns cable networks such as HGTV, Discovery Channel, Food Network and TLC, is now more than $28 billion.

