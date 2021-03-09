(CNBC) It’s not GameStop, but Discovery can thank the Reddit effect for an enormous surge in its stock price this year. Since launching Discovery+ on Jan. 4, Discovery shares are up a whopping 116%, closing Monday up another 4.7% at $67.25 — an all-time high. The market capitalization of the media company, which owns cable networks such as HGTV, Discovery Channel, Food Network and TLC, is now more than $28 billion.

