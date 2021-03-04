Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Melvin Capital gained 21.7% net of fees in February

March 4, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) – Melvin Capital, the hedge fund at the center of the GameStop trading frenzy, gained 21.7% last month, helping wipe away some of the heavy losses it suffered when it bet that the video retailer’s stock would fall, sources said on Wednesday. The fund, founded by Gabe Plotkin, lost 53% in January when retail investors joined forces to drive up the stock to trade at more than $400 a share. Plotkin had bet that GameStop stock, which had traded at less than $5 a share in 2020, would fall.

