(Reuters) Cerberus Capital Management LP said on Monday Matt Zames was stepping down as president of the private equity firm and chairman of Cerberus Technology Solutions (CTS). A former chief operating officer at JPMorgan Chase & Co, Zames was instrumental in the establishment of CTS, a subsidiary of Cerberus that is focused on the application of technology and advanced analytics for businesses.
