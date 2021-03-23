Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Matt Zames steps down as president of Cerberus

March 23, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Cerberus Capital Management LP said on Monday Matt Zames was stepping down as president of the private equity firm and chairman of Cerberus Technology Solutions (CTS). A former chief operating officer at JPMorgan Chase & Co, Zames was instrumental in the establishment of CTS, a subsidiary of Cerberus that is focused on the application of technology and advanced analytics for businesses.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Additional Unregistered Broker Who Sold $8.5 Million in 1 Global Securities to Retail Investors
  2. Hedge funds are the ESG bellwethers – do they know it?
  3. Founder of the world’s largest hedge fund Ray Dalio: The people ‘I respect most’ do this well
  4. Goldman CEO addresses junior bankers’ complaints after survey goes viral
  5. Powell calls cryptocurrencies ‘not really useful stores of value’ and says Fed will move slowly

Search


Categories