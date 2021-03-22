Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

"Markets are shifting": How US hedge fund Mill Hill Capital is carving opportunities from structured credit dislocation

March 22, 2021

(Hedgeweek) Founded in 2015 by David Meneret (above left), a former Macquarie senior portfolio manager and structured credit specialist of almost 20 years, New York-based credit hedge fund Mill Hill Capital believes the current market landscape offers fertile ground for its market neutral, relative value investment style.

