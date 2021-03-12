Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

KKR seeks $12 billion for flagship infrastructure fund

March 12, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Buyout firm KKR & Co Inc is seeking to raise $12 billion for its flagship global fund that will invest in infrastructure assets such as oil and gas pipelines and renewable energy projects, according to people familiar with the matter. The fundraising comes as President Joe Biden has been pushing U.S. lawmakers to back a plan for trillions of dollars in new spending on projects to restore America’s crumbling infrastructure.

