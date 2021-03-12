(Reuters) Buyout firm KKR & Co Inc is seeking to raise $12 billion for its flagship global fund that will invest in infrastructure assets such as oil and gas pipelines and renewable energy projects, according to people familiar with the matter. The fundraising comes as President Joe Biden has been pushing U.S. lawmakers to back a plan for trillions of dollars in new spending on projects to restore America’s crumbling infrastructure.
KKR seeks $12 billion for flagship infrastructure fund
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.