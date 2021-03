(CNBC) Investors may get a break from the market’s wild swings. Wall Street forecaster Jim Bianco expects stocks to get a boost this spring because the benchmark 10-year Treasury Note yield will temporarily retreat.

“The near-term forecast is it’s oversold, and it’s probably due for a rally – meaning that we would have falling rates.” He predicts the drop will benefit the indexes, including the tech-heavy Nasdaq which has gotten rocked by rising rates in the past month.

To read this article: