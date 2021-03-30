Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

How Goldman and Morgan Stanley avoided losses after fund meltdown burned Nomura, Credit Suisse

March 30, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) When investors are stampeding for the exits, it pays to be first out the door. That’s what happened when falling shares in ViacomCBS last week ignited a $20 billion wave of forced selling at the Wall Street banks that cater to Archegos Capital Management, the family office founded by former Tiger Management analyst Bill Hwang.

By the time Credit Suisse and Nomura, two prime brokers of Archegos, announced early Monday that they faced losses that could be “highly significant” to the banks, rival firms Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley had already finished unloading their positions

