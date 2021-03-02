(Hedgeweek) With the shape of the post-pandemic recovery still in flux, London-based quantitative hedge fund firm Aspect Capital believes its computer-driven global macro strategy is well positioned to capitalise on both short-term market dislocations and medium-term trends this year, as well as benefitting from relative value opportunities amid the varying recovery speeds.
How data is driving quant hedge fund Aspect Capital’s global macro gains
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.