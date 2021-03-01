Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Here’s who qualifies for a $1,400 stimulus payment under the American Rescue Plan

March 1, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) House Democrats passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan early Saturday morning, which includes a provision for a third stimulus check worth up to $1,400 for taxpayers and each of their dependents. Individuals earning an adjusted gross income (AGI) up to $75,000 (and married couples earning up to $150,000) will receive $1,400 each, plus $1,400 for each dependent. That means an eligible family of four will receive $5,600.

