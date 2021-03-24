Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge Funds Capitulate on Dollar Short Bets as Losses Mount

March 24, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Bloomberg) Hedge funds have capitulated on their short-dollar bets after surging Treasury yields upended a favorite global macro strategy.

Leveraged funds flipped to become net buyers of the world’s reserve currency during the week to March 16 — a tumultuous period that saw Treasury yields breaching key levels on feverish inflation fears. They added bearish bets on the yen and euro, and switched from bullish positions on the New Zealand dollar, data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission show.

