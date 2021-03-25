(Opalesque) Hedge fund managers were up 2.99% in February – recording their third consecutive month of outperformance against the global equity market as represented by the MSCI ACWI which returned 2.72% over the month. In terms of performance distribution, the top 10% of global hedge funds generated an average return of 11.45% over the first two months of the year, while the bottom 10% declined by 2.68%. In the same vein, more than 70% of the global hedge funds tracked by the Eurekahedge database generated a positive return in 2021.

