(Opalesque) Hedge funds started 2021 strongly outperforming the global equity market amidst the turbulence in retail trading resulting in a risk-off environment, said Eurekahedge. Hedge fund managers returned 1.00% in January 2021, outperforming the global equity market as measured by the MSCI ACWI (Local) which returned 0.11%.

