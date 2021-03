(Opalesque) The hedge fund industry experienced $30.5 billion in inflows in January, a strong start to the year following a December that saw nearly balanced flow activity with $42.6 million in redemptions, reports BarclayHedge. January 2021’s inflows represented 0.8% of industry assets.

A $9.5 billion trading profit in January brought total hedge fund industry assets to nearly $3.91 trillion as the month ended.

