GameStop shakes off earnings slump, soars 50% to snap recent slide

March 26, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) GameStop snapped a five-day losing streak with a significant surge on Thursday, as shares of the video game retailer rose more than 50% and showed that their wild swings are not yet over. The stock slumped 33% in the prior session after the company reported disappointing fourth-quarter results and failed to give in-depth detail about its turnaround plans. GameStop also disclosed that it was considering selling more stock.

