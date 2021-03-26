(CNBC) GameStop snapped a five-day losing streak with a significant surge on Thursday, as shares of the video game retailer rose more than 50% and showed that their wild swings are not yet over. The stock slumped 33% in the prior session after the company reported disappointing fourth-quarter results and failed to give in-depth detail about its turnaround plans. GameStop also disclosed that it was considering selling more stock.

