Dow futures rise more than 100 points after Senate passes $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill

March 8, 2021 : Permanent Link

(To read this article:)Dow futures rose on Sunday evening as a new stimulus package from Washington headed toward final passage this week. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 155 points, or 0.5%. Those for the S&P 500 were up 0.4%, while those for Nasdaq 100 were flat, signaling that a recent underperformance by tech stocks may continue on Monday.

