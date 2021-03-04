Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Disney shuttering at least 20% of Disney Stores as it shifts focus to e-commerce

March 4, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Disney said Wednesday that it will close 20% of its brick-and-mortar Disney Store locations before the end of the year as part of a bigger focus on its e-commerce business. At least 60 of its North American locations will close, the company said, citing changing consumer behaviors and a desire to link its online shopping experience to its Disney Parks apps and social media platforms. There are about 300 Disney Stores worldwide.

