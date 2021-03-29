(Reuters) A U.S. judge said on Friday Deutsche Bank AG may sue two offshore funds for allegedly reneging on an agreement to sell the German bank $1.6 billion of claims in the bankruptcy of swindler Bernard Madoff’s namesake firm. Deutsche Bank had accused the Kingate Global Fund and Kingate Euro Fund, which funneled client money to Madoff before his Ponzi scheme collapsed in 2008, of having “sellers’ remorse” for agreeing to sell the claims at 66 cents on the dollar in 2011, only to see their value later rise substantially.

