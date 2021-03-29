(CNBC) Credit Suisse warned Monday of a “highly significant” hit to to its first-quarter results, after it began exiting positions with a large U.S. hedge fund that defaulted on margin calls last week. In a trading update before the market open, the Zurich-based lender said a number of other banks were also affected and had begun exiting their positions with the unnamed firm.
Credit Suisse takes hit from U.S. hedge fund; warns of ‘highly significant’ losses
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.