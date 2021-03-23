(Opalesque)The private equity giant Blackstone announced the final close of its first growth equity fund – Blackstone Growth – with $4.5 billion in capital commitments from a wide range of family offices, entrepreneurs, endowments, strategic institutional investors, pension funds, and other big wheels. The US-based investment management firm with $619 billion in assets under management said that the Blackstone Growth (BXG) fund is the “largest first-time growth equity private fund raised in history.”

To read this article: