Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Blackstone closes ‘largest ever’ maiden growth equity vehicle at $4.5bn

March 23, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque)The private equity giant Blackstone announced the final close of its first growth equity fund – Blackstone Growth – with $4.5 billion in capital commitments from a wide range of family offices, entrepreneurs, endowments, strategic institutional investors, pension funds, and other big wheels. The US-based investment management firm with $619 billion in assets under management said that the Blackstone Growth (BXG) fund is the “largest first-time growth equity private fund raised in history.”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Additional Unregistered Broker Who Sold $8.5 Million in 1 Global Securities to Retail Investors
  2. Hedge funds are the ESG bellwethers – do they know it?
  3. Founder of the world’s largest hedge fund Ray Dalio: The people ‘I respect most’ do this well
  4. Goldman CEO addresses junior bankers’ complaints after survey goes viral
  5. Powell calls cryptocurrencies ‘not really useful stores of value’ and says Fed will move slowly

Search


Categories