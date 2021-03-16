Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Billionaire Ackman donates millions of Coupang shares to foundation

March 16, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Billionaire hedge fund investor William Ackman said on Monday he donated 26.5 million shares in newly public South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc to three entities, including his foundation. Ackman, who runs hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, said on Twitter he also donated the shares to a donor-advised funds program and another non-profit he did not identify.

