Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Assets invested in the global ETFs industry increase the lead over global hedge fund industry to $4.39tn in 2020

March 31, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) ETFGI reported that assets invested in the global ETFs and ETPs industry extended the lead over the global hedge fund industry to US$4.39 trillion at the end of 2020, an increase of 44.95% since 2019. Assets invested in global ETFs and ETPs industry increase the lead over assets in global hedge fund industry to $4.39 trillion at the end of 2020.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Investment Adviser Charged with Defrauding Advisory Clients
  2. Hedge funds’ coffers swell further in February, as investors pile in
  3. The largest global asset manager BlackRock is also strongest asset management brand
  4. Meet Bill Hwang, the man behind Archegos, the fund that sent shockwaves through Wall Street
  5. Assets invested in the global ETFs industry increase the lead over global hedge fund industry to $4.39tn in 2020

Search


Categories