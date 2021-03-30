Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Ackman stays mum on $4 billion SPAC target, says a second may follow

March 30, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Billionaire investor William Ackman said on Monday that there was nothing to report yet on finding a target for his $4 billion blank-check investment vehicle. Ackman made headlines last year when he raised Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, making it the biggest blank check company ever. It now has between $5 billion and $7 billion of equity capital for its initial business combination.

